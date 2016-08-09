BRIEF-G Medical Innovations Holdings signs China joint venture agreement
* GIBF to invest US$5 million into a new joint venture subsidiary company in China
Aug 9 Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc
* Stephen Wright has notified GW's board of directors of his intention to retire
* Wright plans to step down from his position as chief medical officer and a member of board of directors on 1 May 2017
* Eden applies for U.S. patent for Edencrete