BRIEF-Westpac says new tax should include foreign banks to ensure co is not competitively disadvantaged
* new tax should include foreign banks to ensure westpac is not competitively disadvantaged
Aug 9 Bats Europe:
* Bats europe to launch new european equities large in scale negotiation facility called bats lis
* Bats europe has agreed to license bids technology to launch bats lis, a new block trading service for european equity market
* Subject to regulatory approval, bats europe will commence a phased go-live for bats lis by end of year
* Bats lis will have competitive pricing model; pricing details will be shared closer to launch date. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* updated market on new major bank budget deficit repair levy ('levy') announced in 2017 federal budget