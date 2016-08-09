Aug 9 Italeaf Spa :

* TerniEnergia signed energy saving contract with the City of Piancastagnaio

* Duration of concession contract of public lighting is 16 years

* Countervalue of transaction 2.85 million euros ($3.2 million) Source text for Eikon:

