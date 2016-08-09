BRIEF-Westpac says new tax should include foreign banks to ensure co is not competitively disadvantaged
* new tax should include foreign banks to ensure westpac is not competitively disadvantaged
Aug 9 Italeaf Spa :
* TerniEnergia signed energy saving contract with the City of Piancastagnaio
* Duration of concession contract of public lighting is 16 years
* Countervalue of transaction 2.85 million euros ($3.2 million) Source text for Eikon:
* updated market on new major bank budget deficit repair levy ('levy') announced in 2017 federal budget