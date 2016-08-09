BRIEF-Westpac says new tax should include foreign banks to ensure co is not competitively disadvantaged
* new tax should include foreign banks to ensure westpac is not competitively disadvantaged
Aug 9 Cenkos Securities Plc :
* Has received a final notice from FCA following an investigation into company's role as sponsor to Quindell (now known as Watchstone Group Plc)
* Has entered into a full and final settlement with FCA, which includes a financial penalty of 530,500 pounds
* Cenkos failed to put in place adequate systems, controls to ensure appropriate oversight of sponsor services business
* Cenkos also failed to ensure that all deal teams were adequately supervised when carrying out sponsor services mandates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* new tax should include foreign banks to ensure westpac is not competitively disadvantaged
* updated market on new major bank budget deficit repair levy ('levy') announced in 2017 federal budget