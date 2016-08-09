Aug 9 Ellomay Capital Ltd

* Expected overall cost of projects is approximately eur 200 million

* Ellomay capital announces entry into the netherlands renewable energy market

* Announces entry into strategic agreement with Ludan Energy B.V. In connection with waste-to-energy projects in netherlands

* Pursuant to agreement, company will acquire at least 51% of each project company and ludan will own remaining 49%