PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 22
May 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 9 Ellomay Capital Ltd
* Expected overall cost of projects is approximately eur 200 million
* Ellomay capital announces entry into the netherlands renewable energy market
* Announces entry into strategic agreement with Ludan Energy B.V. In connection with waste-to-energy projects in netherlands
* Pursuant to agreement, company will acquire at least 51% of each project company and ludan will own remaining 49% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 21 Amgen Inc and UCB SA said on Sunday they did not expect their experimental osteoporosis drug to win U.S. approval this year after a higher rate of serious heart-related side effects were observed in a late-stage clinical trial.