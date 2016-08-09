PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 22
Aug 9 Core-Mark Holding Company Inc :
* Company reaffirms guidance for 2016
* Excluding LIFO expenses, diluted EPS were $0.39 for Q2 of 2016
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $3.50 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.39, revenue view $14.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly diluted EPS $0.35
* Net sales increased 31.2% to $3.7 billion for q2 of 2016 compared to $2.8 billion for same period in 2015
* Mark holding company inc - board of directors has approved a $0.08 cash dividend per common share - sec filing Source text: bit.ly/2bg6J45 Further company coverage:
May 21 Amgen Inc and UCB SA said on Sunday they did not expect their experimental osteoporosis drug to win U.S. approval this year after a higher rate of serious heart-related side effects were observed in a late-stage clinical trial.