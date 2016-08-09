PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 22
Aug 9 Pharming Group NV :
* Announces acquisition of all North American commercialisation rights to Ruconest from Valeant
* $125 million deal value, with an upfront fee for Valeant of US$60 million, and self-funding sales milestone payments up to a further US$65 million in total
* Funding through a combination of straight debt and new equity capital of between US$ 80-100 million
May 21 Amgen Inc and UCB SA said on Sunday they did not expect their experimental osteoporosis drug to win U.S. approval this year after a higher rate of serious heart-related side effects were observed in a late-stage clinical trial.