Aug 9 Pharming Group NV :

* Announces acquisition of all North American commercialisation rights to Ruconest from Valeant

* $125 million deal value, with an upfront fee for Valeant of US$60 million, and self-funding sales milestone payments up to a further US$65 million in total

* Funding through a combination of straight debt and new equity capital of between US$ 80-100 million