May 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 9 Steris Plc :
* Fiscal 2017 q1 revenue increased 45% to $638.4 million compared with $439.9 million for steris corporation in q1 of fiscal 2016
* Now anticipates total revenue growth in range of 22-23% for fiscal 2017, including approximately 6% organic revenue growth
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.79
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.85 - $4.00
* Constant currency organic revenue growth was 6% for q1 of fiscal 2017
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.56
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.77, revenue view $639.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.91, revenue view $2.77 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 21 Amgen Inc and UCB SA said on Sunday they did not expect their experimental osteoporosis drug to win U.S. approval this year after a higher rate of serious heart-related side effects were observed in a late-stage clinical trial.