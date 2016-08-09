BRIEF-Westpac says new tax should include foreign banks to ensure co is not competitively disadvantaged
* new tax should include foreign banks to ensure westpac is not competitively disadvantaged
Aug 9 Preferred Apartment Communities Inc
* Purchase price of approximately $158 million
* Deals financed with first mortgage loans for aggregate amount of approximately $97.7 million, available funds
* Preferred apartment communities, inc. Announces acquisition of seven grocery-anchored shopping centers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* updated market on new major bank budget deficit repair levy ('levy') announced in 2017 federal budget