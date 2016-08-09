Aug 9 (Reuters) -
* Coach CEO - To focus on raising brand awareness globally
through rollout of flagships, continue to renovate existing
store base in FY 2017 - conf call
* Coach CEO - "No doubt" that challenges existing today
affecting the category in specific, consumer spending in general
will persist in FY 2017 - conf call
* Coach executive - In FY 2017, expect Coach brand directly
operated square footage to be up low single digits globally -
conf call
* Coach CEO says experienced relative softness in France in
the quarter, impacted by weak tourist traffic - conf call
* Coach executive - FY 2017 revenue guidance assumes
positive low single digit comp sales for the Coach brand in
North America for the year - conf call
