Aug 9 Facebook
* Facebook says "providing an update on approach to ad
blocking on facebook"
* Facebook says "expanding the tools we give people to
control their advertising experience"
* Facebook says if users don't want to see ads about a
certain interest, users can remove the interest from ad
preferences
* Heard people want to be able to stop seeing ads from
businesses/organizations who added them to lists, and so are
adding tools to allow this
* As co offers people more controls, will also begin showing
ads on facebook desktop for people who currently use ad blocking
software
Source text - bit.ly/2aJ2uPR
