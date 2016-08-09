Aug 9 William Hill Plc :

* Statement regarding 888 Holdings and Rank Group

* Confirms that it has received an unsolicited non-binding highly conditional proposal from 888 Holdings Plc and Rank Group Plc regarding a potential combination of three companies

* Board of William Hill has unanimously rejected proposal as it substantially undervalues William Hill

* Board of William Hill does not believe that a combination of William Hill with 888 and Rank will enhance William Hill's strategic positioning or deliver superior value for shareholders

* Proposal comprises 199 pence in cash and 0.725 BidCo 1 shares per William Hill share, and would result in William Hill shareholders owning 44.6 pct of combined group

* Proposal represents an estimated value of 364 pence per William Hill share based on closing price of 888 and Rank on Aug. 5 2016 with 45 pct of proposed consideration in form of BidCo shares

* Proposal represents premium of only 11 pct to William Hill share price of 327 pence on Aug. 8 2016

* Board of William Hill has also taken into consideration substantial risk for William Hill shareholders presented by proposal

* Proposal involves a highly complicated three-way combination at a low premium with BidCo assuming approximately 2.2 bln stg of leverage in order to fund cash element of consideration and refinance existing debt within three companies

* Chairman of William Hill, said: "this conditional proposal substantially undervalues William Hill"

* "It is a very complex three-way combination at a low premium involving substantial risk for William Hill shareholders: execution risk, integration risk and risks of materially increased leverage" - Chairman

* There can be no certainty that a transaction will be forthcoming or as to its terms

* Proposal represents a premium of only 16 pct to William Hill share price of 314 pence on July 22 2016

