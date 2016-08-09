BRIEF-Murray River Organics revises earnings guidance
* MRG notes weight of Sultana crop appears to have been significantly affected by wet and cold spring
Aug 9 Imeni Geroya VOV Danilchenko V.I. :
* Says opens 77 million roubles ($1.19 million) credit line in Sberbank Source text: bit.ly/2aIUSM3
Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.7588 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* MRG notes weight of Sultana crop appears to have been significantly affected by wet and cold spring
* Sato brushes wall in tough conditions (Adds details on condition of injured driver Bourdais)