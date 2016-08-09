BRIEF-G Medical Innovations Holdings signs China joint venture agreement
* GIBF to invest US$5 million into a new joint venture subsidiary company in China
Aug 9 Braster SA :
* 'ThermaALG' research results enable to commercialize company's 'Tester Braster' device in Q4 2016
* 'Tester Braster' device is used in diagnostics of women breast cancer patology
* Eden applies for U.S. patent for Edencrete