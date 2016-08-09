BRIEF-Westpac says new tax should include foreign banks to ensure co is not competitively disadvantaged
* new tax should include foreign banks to ensure westpac is not competitively disadvantaged
Aug 9 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc :
* Kennedy Wilson to offer $200M of additional 5.875% senior notes due 2024
* Wilson Holdings - to use portion of net proceeds to repay $60.0 million of outstanding balance under its unsecured revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* new tax should include foreign banks to ensure westpac is not competitively disadvantaged
* updated market on new major bank budget deficit repair levy ('levy') announced in 2017 federal budget