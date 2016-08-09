BRIEF-Westpac says new tax should include foreign banks to ensure co is not competitively disadvantaged
* new tax should include foreign banks to ensure westpac is not competitively disadvantaged
Aug 9 Old Line Bancshares Inc :
* Announces a proposed offering of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated unsecured notes - SEC filing
* Notes will be offered solely to "qualified institutional buyers"
* Intends to use proceeds from proposed offering to fund purchase of remaining 37.5% interest in Pointer Ridge Office Investments, Llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* updated market on new major bank budget deficit repair levy ('levy') announced in 2017 federal budget