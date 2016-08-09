MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 21
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 9 SDC Investimentos SGPS SA :
* Says can not continue talks on sale of 33.3 percent stake of Soares da Costa Construcao to GAM Holdings as conditions for the sale are not fulfilled
* Informs on resolution to present Soares da Costa Construcao and its unit Sociedade de Construcoes Soares da Costa to special revitalization plan, as foreseen in the Code of Insolvency and Corporate Recovery
Source text: bit.ly/2aWImcR
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Court has granted relief requested by company in certain first day motions related to ordinary course business activities