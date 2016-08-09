Aug 9 Conwert Immobilien Invest SE :

* Termination will likely take effect on 28 September 2016

* Conwert terminates convertible bonds 2012-2018

* Announces that it will prematurely terminate 4.5 pct convertible bonds 2012-2018 issued in August 2012, in a total nominal amount of 80 million euros ($88.92 million)