BRIEF-QT Vascular updates on potential transaction with Medtronic
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
Aug 9 Brookfield Renewable Partners Lp
* Brookfield Renewable to issue CDN$500 million of medium-term notes
* Intends to use net proceeds from sale of notes to repay outstanding indebtedness
* Says agreed to issue CDN$500 million principal amount of medium-term notes, series 10, due January 15, 2027 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 21 Demonstrators gathered across Brazil on Sunday to call for the resignation or ouster of President Michel Temer who is implicated in a widening corruption scandal that is undermining his government's fragile efforts to end a historic recession.