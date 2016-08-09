BRIEF-QT Vascular updates on potential transaction with Medtronic
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
Aug 9 U.S. Department of Health and Human Services:
* Awards $4.1 million to Hologic Inc to develop better Zika blood screening test
* Under the one-year agreement, Hologic will advance the development of its Procleix Zika virus assay
* Contract with Hologic could be extended up to 18 months and $6.2 million to support the clinical study Further company coverage:
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 21 Demonstrators gathered across Brazil on Sunday to call for the resignation or ouster of President Michel Temer who is implicated in a widening corruption scandal that is undermining his government's fragile efforts to end a historic recession.