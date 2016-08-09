UPDATE 3-Motor racing- Dixon wins Indy pole, Alonso starts fifth
* Sato brushes wall in tough conditions (Adds details on condition of injured driver Bourdais)
Aug 9 Fenerbahce Futbol AS :
* FY 2015 revenue of 548.2 million lira ($184.85 million)versus 317.6 million lira year ago
* FY 2015 net loss of 116.5 million lira versus loss of 181.2 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9657 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sato brushes wall in tough conditions (Adds details on condition of injured driver Bourdais)
SEOUL, May 22 A South Korean retail giant has shelved controversial expansion plans, while a large bank made hundreds of contract jobs permanent after President Moon Jae-in took office vowing to reform the family-run conglomerates that dominate the economy.