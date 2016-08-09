UPDATE 3-Motor racing- Dixon wins Indy pole, Alonso starts fifth
* Sato brushes wall in tough conditions (Adds details on condition of injured driver Bourdais)
Aug 9 Tac Tarim Urunleri :
* H1 net loss of 1.3 million lira ($438,079.19) versus profit of 134,240 lira year ago
* H1 revenue of 3.2 million lira versus 1.4 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9675 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sato brushes wall in tough conditions (Adds details on condition of injured driver Bourdais)
SEOUL, May 22 A South Korean retail giant has shelved controversial expansion plans, while a large bank made hundreds of contract jobs permanent after President Moon Jae-in took office vowing to reform the family-run conglomerates that dominate the economy.