UPDATE 3-Motor racing- Dixon wins Indy pole, Alonso starts fifth
* Sato brushes wall in tough conditions (Adds details on condition of injured driver Bourdais)
Aug 9 Pinar Su Sanayi Ve Ticaret As :
* Q2 net loss of 9.5 million lira ($3.20 million) versus loss of 2.1 million lira year ago
* Q2 revenue of 44.7 million lira versus 37.5 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9697 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sato brushes wall in tough conditions (Adds details on condition of injured driver Bourdais)
SEOUL, May 22 A South Korean retail giant has shelved controversial expansion plans, while a large bank made hundreds of contract jobs permanent after President Moon Jae-in took office vowing to reform the family-run conglomerates that dominate the economy.