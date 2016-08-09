BRIEF-Westpac says new tax should include foreign banks to ensure co is not competitively disadvantaged
* new tax should include foreign banks to ensure westpac is not competitively disadvantaged
Aug 9 S&P on Republic Of Congo:
* Republic of Congo FC ratings raised to 'B-/B' on payment of past-due US$ notes interest and principal; outlook stable
* Outlook reflects that over next 12 months,Republic of Congo's current,fiscal account deficits will not widen substantially beyond our projections
* Forecast change in general government debt to average 5.6 pct of GDP between 2016 and 2019 Source text - (bit.ly/2aDBu1z) (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* updated market on new major bank budget deficit repair levy ('levy') announced in 2017 federal budget