BRIEF-QT Vascular updates on potential transaction with Medtronic
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
Aug 9 Epiq Systems Inc
* Epiq reports second quarter 2016 results, reaffirms 2016 outlook
* Epiq systems inc q2 adjusted shr $0.21
* Epiq systems inc sees fy 2016 adjusted shr $0.87 to $0.90
* Epiq systems inc sees fy 2016 revenue $520 mln to $540 mln
* Epiq systems inc q2 revenue $130.6 mln
* Epiq systems inc fy2016 shr view $0.90, rev view $583.6 mln -- thomson reuters i/b/e/s Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 21 Demonstrators gathered across Brazil on Sunday to call for the resignation or ouster of President Michel Temer who is implicated in a widening corruption scandal that is undermining his government's fragile efforts to end a historic recession.