BRIEF-QT Vascular updates on potential transaction with Medtronic
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
Aug 9 Fossil Group Inc
* Fossil group, inc. Reports second quarter fiscal year 2016 results
* Fossil group inc q2 shr $0.12
* Fossil group inc q2 shr view $0.09 -- thomson reuters i/b/e/s
* Fossil group inc sees fy 2016 sales down 1.5 to 5 pct
* Fossil group inc q2 sales $685 mln vs i/b/e/s view $671.9 mln
* Fossil group inc says updates fiscal 2016 guidance and provides q3 guidance
* Fossil group inc says continues to expect that operations of misfit will be dilutive to its 2016 results of operations
* Fossil group inc sees fy gaap diluted earnings per share in a range of $1.80 to $2.6
* Fossil group inc sees q3 gaap diluted earnings per share in a range of $0.15 to $0.40
* Fossil group inc q3 shr view $0.68, rev view $750.1 mln -- thomson reuters i/b/e/s
* Fossil group inc fy2016 shr view $2.06, rev view $3.06 bln -- thomson reuters i/b/e/s Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 21 Demonstrators gathered across Brazil on Sunday to call for the resignation or ouster of President Michel Temer who is implicated in a widening corruption scandal that is undermining his government's fragile efforts to end a historic recession.