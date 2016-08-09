Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
Aug 9 Walt Disney Co
* Under terms of transaction, disney will pay $1 billion in two installments
* Bamtech will become a key partner for Disney in delivery, support of streaming video, other digital products from Disney|ABC television group and ESPN
* Bamtech will also collaborate with espn to launch and distribute a new espn-branded multi-sport subscription streaming service in future
* As part of transaction, Bamtech was separated from mlb's broader digital business, mlb advanced media
* The Walt Disney Company acquires minority stake in Bamtech
* New ESPN-branded multi-sport direct-to-consumer service to be launched
* Disney has option to acquire majority ownership in coming years
* Acquiring a 33% stake in Bamtech, leading technology services and video streaming company previously formed by major league baseball
* "current content on espn's linear networks will not appear on new subscription streaming service"
Following acquisition of stake in Bamtech, national hockey league received a minority interest in Bamtech, as result of previous agreement
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".