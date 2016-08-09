Aug 9 Solarcity Corp

* Solarcity second quarter 2016 shareholder letter

* Installed 201 mw in the second quarter of 2016, up 6% over the same period a year ago, and exceeding guidance of 185 mw

* Solarcity corp says for q3 2016 expect to install 170 mw

* Solarcity corp says expect total 2016 mw installed of 900-1,000 mw

* Sees q3 adjusted loss per share between $2.55-$2.65

* Sees q3 operating expenses to range between $240 million and $250 million

* Q2 net loss attributable to common stockholders $0.56 per share

* For q3 2016, expect gaap revenue from periodic billings of $102-107 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-2.44, revenue view $146.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Gaap revenue was $185.8 million in the second quarter of 2016, up 81% year-over-year.

* Q2 2016 non-gaap loss per share was $2.32 per share

* Solarcity corp sees q3 solar energy systems and components sale revenue of $34-$39 million

* Solarcity corp sees q3 revenue from operating lease prepayments and upfront incentives of $19-$22 million

* Because of tesla motors acquisition proposal, experienced greater than usual delays closing new project financing commitments Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2aKlZX3) Further company coverage: