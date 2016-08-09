Aug 9 Solarcity Corp
* Solarcity second quarter 2016 shareholder letter
* Installed 201 mw in the second quarter of 2016, up 6% over
the same period a year ago, and exceeding guidance of 185 mw
* Solarcity corp says for q3 2016 expect to install 170 mw
* Solarcity corp says expect total 2016 mw installed of
900-1,000 mw
* Sees q3 adjusted loss per share between $2.55-$2.65
* Sees q3 operating expenses to range between $240 million
and $250 million
* Q2 net loss attributable to common stockholders $0.56 per
share
* For q3 2016, expect gaap revenue from periodic billings of
$102-107 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-2.44, revenue view $146.1
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Gaap revenue was $185.8 million in the second quarter of
2016, up 81% year-over-year.
* Q2 2016 non-gaap loss per share was $2.32 per share
* Solarcity corp sees q3 solar energy systems and components
sale revenue of $34-$39 million
* Solarcity corp sees q3 revenue from operating lease
prepayments and upfront incentives of $19-$22 million
* Because of tesla motors acquisition proposal, experienced
greater than usual delays closing new project financing
commitments
Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2aKlZX3)
