BRIEF-Westpac says new tax should include foreign banks to ensure co is not competitively disadvantaged
* new tax should include foreign banks to ensure westpac is not competitively disadvantaged
Aug 9 Nervana
* Nervana announces planned acquisition of Co by intel
* Intends to continue all existing development efforts including neon deep learning framework, deep learning platform, engine deep learning hardware
* Will continue to operate out of our san diego headquarters
* Allen & company llc who acted as exclusive financial advisor to nervana in this transaction Source text : bit.ly/2aXzvYv
* updated market on new major bank budget deficit repair levy ('levy') announced in 2017 federal budget