BRIEF-QT Vascular updates on potential transaction with Medtronic
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
Aug 9 Medivation Inc
* Medivation Inc qtrly loss per share $2.45
* Medivation's collaboration revenue on a GAAP basis for Q2 of 2016 was $206.2 million, compared with $175.7 million
* Reaffirmed full-year 2016 financial guidance.
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.26, revenue view $917.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 21 Demonstrators gathered across Brazil on Sunday to call for the resignation or ouster of President Michel Temer who is implicated in a widening corruption scandal that is undermining his government's fragile efforts to end a historic recession.