BRIEF-QT Vascular updates on potential transaction with Medtronic
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
Aug 9 Valeant Pharmaceuticals
* Estimated legal liability, initially measured at fair value on date of Salix acquisition, should be reduced by $39 million
* Co and the states have executed settlement agreements concerning the states' portion of the settlement related to Salix
* Pursuant to terms of agreements, co will make a payment of about $8 million plus interest by august 18, 2016
* Following execution of settlement concerning federal claims against Salix, co concluded its estimated legal liability relating to this matter
* Adjustment was recorded in other income in Q2 of 2016 in the co's consolidated statement of loss Source text: bit.ly/2aQ7jYe Further company coverage:
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 21 Demonstrators gathered across Brazil on Sunday to call for the resignation or ouster of President Michel Temer who is implicated in a widening corruption scandal that is undermining his government's fragile efforts to end a historic recession.