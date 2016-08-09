BRIEF-QT Vascular updates on potential transaction with Medtronic
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
Aug 9 RR Donnelley & Sons Co
* RR Donnelley & Sons Co says ntends to transfer listing of its common stock to NYSE from nasdaq global select market
* RR Donnelley & Sons Co says common stock will begin trading on nyse on august 22, 2016 under its current ticker symbol "rrd" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 21 Demonstrators gathered across Brazil on Sunday to call for the resignation or ouster of President Michel Temer who is implicated in a widening corruption scandal that is undermining his government's fragile efforts to end a historic recession.