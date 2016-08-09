BRIEF-Westpac says new tax should include foreign banks to ensure co is not competitively disadvantaged
* new tax should include foreign banks to ensure westpac is not competitively disadvantaged
Aug 9 Shogun Capital Corp
* Shogun Capital Corp announces proposed acquisition of International Cannabis Corp
* Shogun will be renamed "International Cannabis Corporation" following deal
* Holders of issued ICC shares will get Shogun shares at an exchange ratio of one Shogun common share for each 1.25 ICC common shares
* ICC, co entered engagement letter in connection with a private placement of subscription receipts of ICC to up to $6.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* updated market on new major bank budget deficit repair levy ('levy') announced in 2017 federal budget