BRIEF-Westpac says new tax should include foreign banks to ensure co is not competitively disadvantaged
Aug 9 Ambac Financial Group Inc
* Cathleen matanle will retire from her position as senior managing director and head of portfolio and credit risk management
* Announced management changes in, and consolidation of, its portfolio risk management group
* Ambac Financial Group Inc says david barranco will assume additional responsibilities for portfolio and credit risk management group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* new tax should include foreign banks to ensure westpac is not competitively disadvantaged
* updated market on new major bank budget deficit repair levy ('levy') announced in 2017 federal budget