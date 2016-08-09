BRIEF-QT Vascular updates on potential transaction with Medtronic
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
Aug 9 Stemcells Inc
* Says files for non-timely 10-q with u.s. SEC - SEC Filing
* Says in May 2016, decided to terminate its Phase II pathway study in spinal cord injury following an in-depth review
* As part of wind down of company's operations, it conducted a reduction of work force impacting all of its remaining full-time employees
* Reduction consisting of approximately 50 employees, as of August 1, 2016
* Expects to file its form 10-q within the 5-day extension period afforded by rule 12b-25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 21 Demonstrators gathered across Brazil on Sunday to call for the resignation or ouster of President Michel Temer who is implicated in a widening corruption scandal that is undermining his government's fragile efforts to end a historic recession.