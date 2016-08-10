MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 18
DUBAI, May 18 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 9 STW Resources Holding Corp
* STW Resources Holding Corp files a voluntary petition under Chapter 11 of the bankruptcy code
* Working with investors, creditors to review financial, strategic alternatives with goal of repayment of all claims, maximization of stockholder value
* Anticipate a committee of creditors be formed, again under supervision of bankruptcy court, to assist in reorganization process
* Potential alternatives may include raising capital, strategic collaboration or sale or divestiture of some operating companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tidewater commences prepackaged chapter 11 cases pursuant to restructuring support agreement