Aug 9 STW Resources Holding Corp

* STW Resources Holding Corp files a voluntary petition under Chapter 11 of the bankruptcy code

* Working with investors, creditors to review financial, strategic alternatives with goal of repayment of all claims, maximization of stockholder value

* Anticipate a committee of creditors be formed, again under supervision of bankruptcy court, to assist in reorganization process

* Potential alternatives may include raising capital, strategic collaboration or sale or divestiture of some operating companies