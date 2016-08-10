Aug 10 Hamborner Reit AG :
* Vacancy rate was down considerably year-on-year (2.5 pct)
at 1.4 pct as at 30 June 2016
* Is assuming an increase in rental income and FFO for full
year 2016 at top end of previously forecast range of 13 pct to
15 pct
* Income from rents and leases was 29.9 million euros
($33.34 million) in first six months of this year, up by 20.9
pct year-on-year
* FFO rose by 23.9 pct in first half of 2016 to 17.3 million
euros
* H1 net profit of 8.8 million euros was also significantly
higher than 5.0 million euros for first half of 2015
