Aug 10 Hamborner Reit AG :

* Vacancy rate was down considerably year-on-year (2.5 pct) at 1.4 pct as at 30 June 2016

* Is assuming an increase in rental income and FFO for full year 2016 at top end of previously forecast range of 13 pct to 15 pct

* Income from rents and leases was 29.9 million euros ($33.34 million) in first six months of this year, up by 20.9 pct year-on-year

* FFO rose by 23.9 pct in first half of 2016 to 17.3 million euros

* H1 net profit of 8.8 million euros was also significantly higher than 5.0 million euros for first half of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8969 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)