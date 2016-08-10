Aug 10 Uniwheels AG :
* Q2 revenue 113.9 million euros ($126.99 million) versus
112.2 million euros a year ago
* Q2 net profit 18.6 million euros versus 5.9 million euros
a year ago
* Increases its earnings forecast versus one made in
management report in 2015, sees now rise in consolidated EBITDA
of between 13 percent and 18 percent
* Does not expect more start-up costs from 2017 onwards
* Confirms forecast of increase in group's annual production
of wheels of between 8 percent and 12 percent
* Sees now rise in consolidated revenue of between 4 percent
and 6 percent
* Says for the following years anticipates revenue of at
least 520 million euros with EBITDA margin of about 16 percent
assuming constant aluminium price situation
