Aug 10 Uniwheels AG :

* Q2 revenue 113.9 million euros ($126.99 million) versus 112.2 million euros a year ago

* Q2 net profit 18.6 million euros versus 5.9 million euros a year ago

* Increases its earnings forecast versus one made in management report in 2015, sees now rise in consolidated EBITDA of between 13 percent and 18 percent

* Does not expect more start-up costs from 2017 onwards

* Confirms forecast of increase in group's annual production of wheels of between 8 percent and 12 percent

* Sees now rise in consolidated revenue of between 4 percent and 6 percent

* Says for the following years anticipates revenue of at least 520 million euros with EBITDA margin of about 16 percent assuming constant aluminium price situation