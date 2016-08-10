Aug 10 Zenitel NV :

* H1 revenue amounted to 34.2 million euros, in line with last year's 34.4 million euros for the continuing operations

* H1 EBITDA is 2.4 million euros, 55.3 percent higher than last year

* H1 net profit of is 1.1 million euros for continuing operations against 0.8 million euros last year

* "Company is impacted by reduced investments in the oil & gas market that are expected to continue for at least another twelve months"

* Expects full year results to be in line with comparable 2015 results Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)