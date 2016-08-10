BRIEF-Polski Bank Komorek Macierzystych Q1 net profit down at 5.9 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 5.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 6.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Aug 10 Evolva Holding SA :
* Collaboration with US Navy to focus on resveratrol-based composites
* Collaboration with us navy to develop novel composite materials is to focus on development of a new class of structural composite materials
* Testing underway of materials fabricated from special formulation of Evolva's resveratrol Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 NET PROFIT 5.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 6.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* PRESENTS PHASE 3 DATA FOR MASITINIB IN AMYOTROPHIC LATERAL SCLEROSIS (ALS)