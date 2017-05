Aug 10 Sparebanken Møre :

* Q2 net interest income 275 million Norwegian crowns ($32.9 million) versus 275 million crowns year ago

* Q2 reversal of loan losses 3 million crowns versus loan losses 7 million crowns year ago

* Q2 net income 186 million crowns versus 139 million crowns year ago

* Says level of losses in Sparebanken Møre is expected to remain low this year

* Says group's cost income ratio this year is expected to remain within the internal target of 45 pct. Source text for Eikon:

