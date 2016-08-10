Aug 10 PKC Group Oyj :

* Decided to reduce production capacity and to cut fixed cost in its North AmericanoOperations.

* Estimates that North American truck production volumes continue to decrease and to be on a lower level for medium term.

* Estimated annual cost reduction is 9 million euros ($10 million) for 2017 onwards.

* Related non-recurring items will amount 4.5 million euros

* Personnel reductions will be maximum 1,000 persons Source text for Eikon:

