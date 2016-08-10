Aug 10 Novozymes A/S :

* Q2 sales 3.43 billion Danish crowns ($512.6 million) (Reuters poll 3.55 billion crowns)

* Q2 EBIT 961 million crowns (Reuters poll 981 million crowns)

* Outlook for full-year organic sales growth is adjusted to 2-4 pct, down from previously 3-5 pct, to reflect uncertainty in most of the industries in which Novozymes operates.

* FY outlook for each of EBIT, EBIT margin, net profit, net investments, free cash flow ROIC is unchanged

* FY outlook for sales in Danish crowns is unchanged Source text for Eikon:

