Aug 10 Leovegas Publ AB :

* Q2 revenue 31.0 million euros ($34.6 million) versus 18.5 million euros year ago

* Q2 customer deposits up by 79 pct to 100.6 million euros versus 56.3 million euros year ago

* Q2 EBITDA loss 2.5 million euros versus loss 0.5 million euros year ago

* Long-term target for 2018: long-term EBITDA margin of at least 15 pct with assumption that 100 pct of revenue will be generated in regulated markets in which gambling taxes are assessed

* Long-term targets for the full year 2018: to reach 300 million euros in net sales in 2018

* Long-term targets for the full year 2018: long-term organic growth higher than the online gaming market

* Long-term targets for the full year 2018: to achieve an EBITDA margin of about 15 pct in 2018

* Long-term targets for the full year 2018: over time to distribute at least 50 pct of profits Source text for Eikon:

