Aug 10 Vardia Insurance Group Asa
* Gross written premium fell from 214 million Norwegian
crowns ($25.6 million) in Q2 2015 to 194 million crowns in
corresponding quarter this year
* Q2 operating loss from continuing operations 8.0 million
crowns versus loss 23.8 million crowns year ago
* Group net profit for Q2 2016 was 155 million crowns,
compared with a net loss of 54.9 million crowns for Q2 2015
* Q2 gross combined ratio from continuing operations 135.3
percent versus 121.5 percent year ago
* Sees to result in some reduction in total premium volume
over the next 12-18 months
* Says in the near term the company will focus on attaining
steady profitability
($1 = 8.3698 Norwegian crowns)
(Gdynia Newsroom)