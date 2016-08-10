Aug 10 Galatasaray :

* Signs advertising agreement with Timur Gayrimenkul Gelistirme for 1+1+1 year option

* As per the agreement Timur Gayrimenkul Gelistirme to pay 9.5 million lira ($3.21 million) for 2016-2017 season, 10.5 million lira for 2017-2018 and 11.0 million lira for 2018-2019 season

* The total amount is 52.5 million lira including sponsorship and performance premiums

