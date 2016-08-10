Brazil central bank denies early leak of interest rate decisions
BRASILIA, May 18 Brazil's central bank said on Thursday there is no way its interest rate decisions could be leaked to anyone before they are officially announced.
Aug 10 Galatasaray :
* Signs advertising agreement with Timur Gayrimenkul Gelistirme for 1+1+1 year option
* As per the agreement Timur Gayrimenkul Gelistirme to pay 9.5 million lira ($3.21 million) for 2016-2017 season, 10.5 million lira for 2017-2018 and 11.0 million lira for 2018-2019 season
* The total amount is 52.5 million lira including sponsorship and performance premiums
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9624 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Proposed placing of up to 610,000 new ordinary shares at 690 pence per share to raise up to 4.2 mln stg