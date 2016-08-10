Aug 10 Prudential Plc

* Prudential plc - hy16 results - business review

* M&G H1 underlying operating profit 225 million stg

* Group H1 operating profit 2.059 billion stg

* Excluding uk bulk annuities from 2015 comparative results as prudential has withdrawn from this market.

* Says macro-economic context looks certain to be challenging and unpredictable in short term

* Uk operating profit 384 million stg

* Says m&g cost-income ratio up 1 percentage point to 52 per cent

* Us pre-tax operating profit 888 million stg

* H1 profit after tax fell 54 percent to 687 million stg

* Ceo says well placed to capitalise on positive structural trends and remain distinctive in our ability to deliver both growth and cash

* Says group solvency ii capital surplus £9.1bn down 6%

* Says m&g, as expected has continued to experience significant net outflows in first half

* Says m&g reported ifrs operating profit of £225 million reflecting impact of these outflows partially offset by lower costs

* Life ape new business sales £3,030 million

* Us operating profit 694 million stg

* Asia pre-tax operating profit 682 million stg

* Asia pre-tax operating profit 682 million stg

* Uk pre-tax operating profit 473 million stg