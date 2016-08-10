BRIEF-Signaux Girod H1 sales up at 51.6 million euros
* H1 SALES EUR 51.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 51.3 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Aug 10 Comptel Oyj :
* The new customer is a provincial operator in China and belongs to China Mobile Group
* The value of this deal is approximately 0.2 million euros ($222,860.00) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8974 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* $143.3 million, 5-year award provides engineering, maintenance, operations support for of Marine Corps Enterprise Business Systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: