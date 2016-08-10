Aug 10 ITV Plc :
* Response to Entertainment One announcements
* Confirms that it has made a proposal to board of eOne to
combine two companies. Board of eOne has rejected this proposal
* Believes that proposed combination with eOne has strong
strategic rationale and would further accelerate ITV's
rebalancing of business
* ITV also reserves right to withdraw, vary or amend
proposal, in whole or in part, at any time
* Board of eOne has rejected this proposal
* Proposal represents a significant premium over undisturbed
eOne share price, prior to impact of recent bid speculation
* Proposal represents a premium of 19.3 pct over eOne's
share price of 197.90 pence on Aug. 8 2016, last business day
preceding proposal
* Proposal represents a premium of 41.1 pct over eOne's
weighted average share price of 167.28 pence in 1 month period
to July 11 2016
* Proposal is subject to normal diligence and any
transaction would require board approval and customary other
approvals.
* Says proposal represents a premium of 46.7 pct over eOne's
weighted average share price of 160.89 pence in 6 month period
to July 11 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: