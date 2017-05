BRIEF-NBK-Egypt completes $300 mln loan with SUMED for energy project

Cairo, May 18 National Bank of Kuwait-Egypt signs $300 credit facility agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co (SUMED). Loan to help SUMED finalise Ain al-Sokhna LNG project set for completion in 2019 with repayment spread over six years. (Reporting by Tom Finn; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)